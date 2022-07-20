LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With less than a month to go, five Republican gubernatorial candidates made their case to the state on why they should move on to the November election.



It was the last televised debate for Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, Keven Rinke, Tudor Dixon and Ralph Rebandt. Issues discussed ranged from education to how they would support small businesses.

One issue candidates agreed on were concerns about critical race theory being taught in schools

“I would like them to see an accurate history of what has happened in the United States, the good and the bad. I want them to know what happened and highlight the people that have done great things so they know they can do great things too,” said Dixon.

Tudor Dixon echoed calls for what she said is clearer teaching of history after candidates were quick to call out Michigan Department of Education Officials who says critical race theory was not being taught in schools

The debate moved to gun rights and mental health care expansion. Most of the candidates said they approved expanding mental health care funding while striking the idea of a ban on AR-15s. Early childcare and education were addressed with Ralph Rebandt. He said he would slash the state budget to encourage some parents to stay at home.

“I don’t think it’s the government’s job to give money to people to put their kids in daycare. I think it’s the government’s job to make it affordable for a parent to stay home,” he said.

As the fight over abortion access plays out in court, candidates were asked about adoption. Some candidates said the state needs to roll back regulations as well as encourage it. Kevin Rinke shared his own story when his family was considering adoption.

“When my wife and I struggled to have our third child. We actually were going to adopt and it was very difficult. We were looking at going overseas to adopt because that was faster and a better solution,” Rinke said.

The debate closed on the topics of growth for both small and larger businesses. Both Ryan Kelley and Garrett Soldano said they would focus on expanding energy use in the state, with Kelley mentioning investing in nuclear energy.

