LANSING. Mich. (WLNS) — One of the political games that some folks in town may be playing this holiday season is “pick the adjective that best describes the internal warfare unfolding in the state Republican Party”.

Some have called it “Pretty much total chaos”, others have “Unprecedented and historical”

The lightning rod in this historical battle is the current Republican State party chair, Kristina Karamo. Some party members, including some who supported her for chair, have been raising some issues about her conduct, and what they see as a lack of transparency.

They also allege she is not raising enough money, and she is not uniting them.

“She cannot manage the party,” said Bill Ballenger, author of the Ballenger report. “She’s alienated support, fundraisers, people that the Republican Party traditionally rely on.”

“This is a party that prides itself right now at having wrested away the power from the professionals and the financers and what they’re left with is a lot of infighting and arguing about who’s in charge,” said John Sellek, a Michigan political Consultant.

Months ago, before this issue came to a head, Kamaro was dismissing any detractors as power hungry.

She’s saying the same thing now.

“There are individuals who only care about power, who don’t care about the well-being of this state,” Karamo said.

As the embattled party chair fights for her political life, Democrats are rejoicing, governor.

“Whitmer is laughing all the way to the victory line next year,” Selleck said.

Well, the average citizen right now may not care much about this internal political squabbling. However, it could eventually impact your ability to pick quality Republican candidates running for office in 2024.