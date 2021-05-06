GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senate republicans are now backing off of legislation that would prohibit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes on election day.

Instead, legislators are now proposing that absentee ballot drop boxes be closed at 5 p.m. which is three hours before Michigan polls would close.

Senator Ed McBroom says the goal is to let clerks gather and process ballots earlier, so that they’re not working all through the night.

Those in opposition say the drop boxes should remain open until 8 p.m. like every other voting location which is convenient for some workers.

