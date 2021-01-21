GOP State Senators, Representatives, call for increased capacity for high school football finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Senator Tom Barrett sent a letter on Thursday to Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking her administration to allow more fans to attend the high school football championship games.

Barrett’s letter was co-signed by state Reps. Ben Frederick and Graham Filler.

“There is no reason to limit attendance to 250 fans when Ford Field has seating capacity for 65,000,” said Barrett, (R-Charlotte.)

“With masks and an abundance of space for social distancing, high school student-athletes should be able to compete and celebrate their achievements safely with their families and friends.”

The letter was sent ahead of the Michigan High School Athletic Association 11-player football finals.

The current rules allow for 250 persons in a stadium, reglardless of size.

GOP lawmakers argue that Ford Field, the championship’s arena, is large enough to hold more.

“Two schools in the 24th Senate District, which Barrett represents, will have teams competing in the finals over the weekend,” said Barrett’s press release.

“New Lothrop High School, represented by Rep. Frederick, will play St. Francis High School of Traverse City at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Division 7 finals. DeWitt High School, in Rep. Filler’s district, will face River Rouge High School for the Division 3 title at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.”