LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A package of bills set to regulate the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence in political ads is sitting on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

State lawmakers want the bills to become law so voters are not making decision based on false information. The five bill package is expected to do that, says East Lansing State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou.

“These bills are going to go a long way in protecting voters from misinformation,” the Democrat tells 6 News.

If Whitmer signs the legislation into law, it is expected to force campaigns to make disclosures on media created by artificial intelligence, or AI.

There are two categories of AI concern, Tsernoglou says.

“You might use AI to generate or improve some of your campaign videos or campaign imagery, which is great. It’s totally fine,” she says. “But if you’re doing that, we’re just asking that you include a disclaimer that says AI-generated.”

The second class of AI-generated campaign material is called “deepfakes.” Items deemed as fitting in this category would require a more in-depth disclaimer.

“A deepfake, for example, I’m making a video of my opponent – but it’s not really my opponent,” Tsernoglou explains. “It just looks like my opponent and I have him, or her, saying things that they did not say. But you have to have a disclaimer on a deepfake that not only says it’s AI-generated, but also says it’s materially deceptive.”

And if it’s not disclosed? That could have someone facing a criminal misdemeanor with a punishment of up to 93 days in jail or a fine of up to $1,000. Or both.

Similar legislation is being pushed on the federal level as well, but Tsernoglou says it is needed on a state level.

If Whitmer puts her signature on the bills, here’s what the East Lansing politico hopes will come of the new laws.

“Continuing to preserve the integrity of our elections and protect our democracy from misinformation. And it will just make everyone more confident in the security of our elections,” she says.

The legislation was not universally applauded however.

Republican State Rep. Bryan Posthumus voted against the bills.

“This was a tough ‘No’ vote for me,” he said in a statement to 6 News. “On one hand, we must take action and close loopholes before the AI revolution takes off in earnest over the next five years. Misinformation is a real problem and advances in AI will only exacerbate the problem if not addressed. I voted no because these bills will not effectively address the issue but will lead to frivolous lawsuits. Laws like this must be crystal clear to be effective. These bills are confusing, muddled and often toothless in practice.”

He says he hopes his ‘No’ vote will spur more discussion about AI laws, while working to address misinformation and protect the integrity of the First Amendment.