Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets COVID-19 booster dose

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a pit stop today at the Washtenaw County Health Department in Ypsilanti to get her COVID-19 booster shot.

Whitmer got the vaccine at the recommendation of her physician.

“The three safe, effective vaccines continue to be our best shot at beating COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am getting my booster today per my doctor’s recommendation to protect myself, my loved ones, and every person I come into contact with. I encourage every Michigander to talk to their doctor and see if a booster shot is right for them.”

Michiganders are advised to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization records with them when getting their booster dose.

Immunization records are available online at the Michigan Immunization Portal for many residents and can be downloaded and printed.

In order to have access to your records, you must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

It is free to use the Immunization Portal.

If you received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 primary vaccines, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older.

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

People ages and 18 who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a single Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster dose at least two months after completing their primary series.

The use of a single booster dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least two months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.

To date, 69.5% of Michiganders ages 16 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines.

From January to October 12, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths

Michiganders can also receive their flu shot at the same time as their booster dose.