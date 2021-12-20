Gov. Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel highlight resources to protect Michiganders at the pump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and The Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Director Gary McDowell are highlighting protection resources that include a new one-stop website regarding gas pumps.

Michigan has a high compliance rate with over 95% of stations selling the correct quality and quantity of gas.

“As gas prices fluctuate both here and across the nation, it’s important travelers and residents can easily find information on how to report issues including price gouging or credit card skimmers. The new MDARD website puts all relevant information in one spot and ensures that Michiganders are saving money on the go. Michiganders know that gas stations should not have drastically different prices whether they’re across the street or down the road. We will continue to put Michiganders first and find ways to lower costs for families by empowering customers to report concerns and facing price gouging head-on.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“One of MDARD’s key goals is ensuring consumers are getting both the quality and quantity of the gas they’re buying, and we appreciate those stations who continue to put customers first. Our Laboratory Division’s Weights and Measures Program regulates the sale of motor fuel and prevents economic harm by looking for credit card skimmers and ensuring pumps are accurate. MDARD employees are committed to making sure Michiganders are protected, especially over the holidays.” MDARD Director Gary McDowell

A consumer alert is available from Attorney General Nessel’s office to monitor the gas pump and take warranted action if needed.