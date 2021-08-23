Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun respond to the FDA-approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun issued the statements below about the full FDA approval:

“Today, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured right here in Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine has already saved countless lives in Michigan and around the world, so if you have already gotten your shots, thank you for doing your part to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe. If you still have not, I hope today’s announcement encourages you to get your FDA-approved vaccine. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist if you have more questions, and get your free shot soon. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine can protect you against COVID-19 and keep you out of the hospital if you get sick. If we all do our part to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID, we can continue our economic jumpstart and usher in a new era of prosperity for our great state.”

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is an exciting milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Michiganders can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety and effectiveness as required of approved products by the FDA,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “While more than 5.2 million Michigan residents 16 and older have already received their first dose, we recognize that for some the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. Visit VaccineFinder.org to find a vaccine.”

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are administered to over 5.4 million Michiganders to date. From January until July 2021, unvaccinated Michigan residents accounted for 98 percent of Michigan COVID-19 cases, 95 percent of hospitalizations, and 96 percent of deaths in our state.