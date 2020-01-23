Gov. Whitmer announces $375k grant to improve Lake Lansing Road in Ingham County

LANSING (WLNS):



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a grant to the Ingham County Road Department (ICRD) to improve Lake Lansing Road from Wood Street to West Road.

The total amount given to repair the road is $375,000.



“Fixing Michigan’s roads will help us keep families safe, attract businesses, and grow our economy,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I’m proud that we’re rolling up our sleeves and getting to work in Ingham County, and I will continue working hard to ensure every Michigander can drive to work and drop their kids at school safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield.”



Lake Lansing Road is a high-volume route in Lansing Township.

The road connects to US-127, I-69, and I-96 and serves many commercial and industrial businesses in the northwest part of Ingham County.

Heavy commercial and industrial use has deteriorated the road. To preserve the road’s all-season capability, ICRD will resurface Lake Lansing Road from Wood Street to West Road.

Work includes milling and overlaying the asphalt portion between Wood Street and Preyde Boulevard and full-depth concrete and joint repairs between Preyde Boulevard and West Road.



The total cost of construction is $1,578,179, including $375,000 in Category F funds and $1,203,179 from ICRD.



