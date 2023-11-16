LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced three business expansions in Michigan, expected to create a combined 69 jobs in the semiconductor, die-casting and recycling industries.

The Silbond Corporation, which produces chemicals for the fabrication of semiconductors, is expanding its Fairfield Township operations. The expansion is expected to create three more jobs and generate capital spending of $7.9 million in 2023-2024.

Beacon Recycling, which provides a single-source solution for metal, paper and plastic recycling, will expand to more than double the company’s size in Michigan, including the addition of a material services division in Muskegon. The expansion is expected to generate a capital investment of about $17.5 million and create 36 jobs over the next three years.

Grand Rapids-headquartered Cascade Die Casting Group plans to expand at its Sparta location, where it will add equipment and manufacturing space. The aluminum and zinc die cast manufacturer is undergoing significant growth and customer demand as automotive manufacturers transition to electric vehicle infrastructure. The project is expected to create 30 jobs and generate a capital investment of $6 million.

Together, we will bring more good-paying, middle-class jobs back home and ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan. With announcements like today’s, we will build and lead the future of semiconductors and so much more,” Whitmer said.