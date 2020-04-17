Gov. Whitmer announces “Stay Home, Stay Mindful website” for mental health

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 and to announce the closing of schools for the remainder of the academic year on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Stay Home, Stay Mindful website in partnership with Headspace, a leader in mindfulness and meditation, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide a new mental health resource for Michiganders to access for free during the COVID-19 pandemic facing both the state and nation.

Starting today, Michiganders across the state can access a specially-curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety. Available at www.headspace.com/MI an internet connection is the only thing that is needed to access these tools to while you stay home and stay safe.

“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” said Gov. Whitmer.

In 25 published studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes of interventions including reduced stress, increased compassion, and decreased aggression. Headspace has also worked to make its digital mental health tools more accessible to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic from healthcare providers, educators, caregivers, businesses and people around the world.

MDHHS has also provided other mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recently launched warmline that connects Michiganders living with persistent mental health conditions to certified peer support specialists.

The warmline operates 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). The department has also published several guides in support of the emotional health of older adults, children, health care providers, first responders and others who may have unique needs when processing the impacts of this pandemic. Those can be found on the Resources section of MDHHS coronavirus website.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.