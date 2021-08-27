Gov. Whitmer applauds Wayne County for implementing school mask mandate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township on July 6, 2021, to encourage the Legislature to spend $150 million on local parks.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement applauding Wayne County after they announced mask mandates for local schools.

Governor Whitmer stated after 19 months of dealing with COVID-19 that masks and vaccines will help keep kids safe.

“On masks, both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC have strongly recommended that districts require masks for students,” Gov. Whitmer said, “teachers, and staff in schools regardless of vaccination status because it will allow everyone to stay safe while continuing to learn and grow in-person. I agree with our top health experts. “

The governor went on to say:

“As of today, 179 districts totaling over 53% of Michigan students, are covered by mask requirements implemented by their school district or local county health department. That number has increased substantially over the last few weeks, and we expect to see that trend continue as the first day of school approaches. Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe. Together, we can protect ourselves from COVID and ensure kids keep learning in person.”

For more information about COVID-19, masks, and vaccines visit the MDDHS website.