Gov. Whitmer asks MI lawmakers to pass a $100 million stimulus package

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– According to State Senator Curtis Hertel, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the legislature to pass a $100 million dollar stimulus package to help people, businesses and health care systems during the pandemic.

Hertel says that in terms of recovery, Michigan is actually doing better than most states.

“We don’t want the second wave to slow that down,” said Hertel “while we’re all waiting just like every other state is for the federal government to do the right thing, it’s taking way longer than anyone ever expected so we need a Michigan answer and that’s what the governor has spelled out,” Hertel added.

He says the package would go towards increase unemployment benefits, help businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic and to help the health care industry with personal protective equipment needs.

Hertel explained that the state is recovering from the economic downfall of the pandemic, much quicker than projected.

“While I know 100 million dollars does sound like a lot of money, and it is, but we’re talking about a relatively small amount when we’re talking about the entire state budget, we have seen an increase in revenue above projections so we do have the money in the bak and there’s no point in the state holding that money while families are suffering, ” he added.

Hertel says he supports it and thinks it could greatly help people and businesses in our state.