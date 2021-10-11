Gov. Whitmer claims October 11th as ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Governor Whitmer has proclaimed today as ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ by recognizing the contributions and history of indigenous peoples.

“Today is a day of remembrance, reflection, and celebration of the Indigenous peoples, including those who call Michigan home,” said Governor Whitmer. “The success of tribal communities is inextricably linked to Michigan’s success, and we must ensure that they have an empowered voice and seat at the table. I am proud to proclaim October 11th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and celebrate the thriving cultures and values that our tribal communities contribute to our state.”

Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes the communities that have lived in the United States for thousands of years.

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are working with tribal leaders. Last month, they hosted a summit with Michigan’s tribal leaders to address the issues important to their communities.

“The proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a significant step forward in acknowledging the myriad contributions of the first peoples of the Great Lakes region to the culture and economy of Michigan,” said Tribal Chairman Jamie Stuck of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi. “Our contributions include Indigenous traditional crops such as corn and beans that remain today a major part of Michigan’s agricultural economy. There have also been considerable hardships and challenges to be endured, all while maintaining our culture, history, and traditional way of life. This proclamation is a beginning to overcome the struggles of the past and to work together for a better-shared future.”