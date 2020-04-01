Gov. Whitmer declares state of disaster, expanding scope of COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a news conference on coronavirus in Michigan on March 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-33, which recognizes the expanded scope of economic, educational, and civic dislocation caused by the COVID-19, and equips the administration to address fully the devastation caused by virus. The order also formally declares a state of disaster.

“Since Michigan announced our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, we have taken some of the most aggressive measures in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis. During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”

On March 10, 2020, Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-4, which declared a state of emergency in Michigan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. On that day, the first two COVID-19 cases in the state were reported.

In just three weeks, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has reached 9,334 confirmed cases. To date, 337 Michiganders have died from COVID-19.