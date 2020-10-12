Gov. Whitmer expected to sign ‘Clean Slate’ bill

Mich. (WLNS) — Today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the highly supported “Clean Slate” bill – which could expunge thousands of criminal records in the state of Michigan.

The bill will allow certain “qualifying felonies” to be automatically expunged after seven years with a misdemeanor and ten years with a felony.

Lawmakers who backed the bill say it could change the lives of thousands with a criminal past, removing barriers when it comes to employment, housing, and other opportunities in society.

A major study done last year by the University of Michigan found that those who were able to get their criminal records expunged experienced wage increases of more than 20 percent.

Gov. Whitmer is set to sign the bill this afternoon. As more happens on the “Clean Slate” bill 6 News will keep you updated on-air, online, and on our 6 news app.