Gov. Whitmer extends Executive Order suspending youth work permit application requirements

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Whitmer lifted certain requirements of the application process for young Michiganders to obtain a work permit by signing Executive Order 2020-116, which extends her previous Executive Order 2020-79.

“Young people throughout Michigan are a vital part of our workforce and economy. As summer begins, it is important to ensure they can still have the opportunity to work with the proper credentials and permits.” said Gov. Whitmer. “This extension comes at an opportune time, as regions of our state continue to safely reopen. We must all continue to be smart in the workplace and in our daily lives to protect Michiganders from the spread of COVID-19.”

Young Michiganders constitute an important part of the summer workforce, especially because the COVID-19 pandemic requires workers stay home when experiencing symptoms or because they are part of a vulnerable population. Certain aspects of the Youth Employment Standards Act, such as the requirement to use certain kinds of colored paper, require in-person interactions that could spread COVID-19. The executive order temporarily suspends these requirements.

The executive order is effective immediately and extends until July 3, 2020.

To view Executive Order 2020-116, click the link below: