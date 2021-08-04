Gov. Whitmer hosts first public safety roundtable

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer visited Flint today and met with both local and state officials, elected officials and community leaders to discuss public safety.

Whitmer recently signed Senate Bill 27- meaning that $2.7 million of federal funding would go towards teh Secondary Road Patrol Program, which gives grants to county sheriff’s departments for patrolling secondary roads.

Governor Whitmer additionally sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for support in the Michigan State Police’s (MSP) application for federal grant funding through the United States Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program. Whitmer hopes that this funding would help put safety first for troopers and the communities they serve.

Whitmer also has supported $1.4 billion in the local government recommendation for local governments, supporting fire, police, public safety and creating incentive programs to hire and sustain officer employment.

Over $40 million of COVID hazard pay was allocated by Whitmer for officers and first responders.

Governor Whitmer also raised the budget for Michigan State Police and hired more MSP troopers, providing $10.4 million in premium pay for MSP for exemplary service during COVID-19.