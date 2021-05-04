Gov. Whitmer is granted an award for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—On Tuesday, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of the seven recipients for the special Profile in Courage Award.

The foundation says the recognition is for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’ll receive the award on May 26, 2021 with a virtual ceremony called, ‘COVID Courage’ at 6:00 p.m. eastern time.

“It is my honor to accept this prestigious award on behalf of every Michigander who stepped up to help their family and community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am humbled by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation and the Kennedy Family for their recognition. We must all strive to live up to the call of public service put forward by President Kennedy decades ago and exemplified by the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic who are putting shots in arms and working tirelessly in schools, stores, and hospitals statewide.”

Others receiving the award include:

Dr. Amy Acton, Former Director, State Health Department, Ohio

Burnell Cotlon, Owner, Burnell’s Market, Louisiana

Fred Freeman, Fire Department Captain, Massachusetts

Antonio Greene, Amazon Associate and former Delivery Associate, South Carolina

Lauren Leander, Intensive Care Nurse, Arizona

Darrell R. Marks, Native American Academic Advisor, Arizona

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation says the award was created in Courage Award™ in 1989 to honor President Kennedy’s commitment and contribution to public service, and to celebrate his May 29th birthday. The award is presented annually to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences. The award is named for President Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage, which recounts the stories of eight U.S. senators who risked their careers, incurring the wrath of constituents or powerful interest groups, by taking principled stands for unpopular positions.