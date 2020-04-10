Gov. Whitmer lowers flags indefinitely during COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan indefinitely starting on April 10, 2020 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).  

“The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impacts on families across our state,” Whitmer said. “I’m directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to this awful virus. The flags lowered will serve to remind us all that every life lost is a story and legacy of a loved one gone too soon. 

“As we continue on, we will carry their memories. My deepest condolences to the families of those whose lives were tragically cut short by COVID-19.”  

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost to the coronavirus by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.  

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.  

A follow-up release will be sent when the flags are to be raised. 

