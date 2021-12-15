Gov. Whitmer, MSHDA award $13 million for new low-income housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits will be used to build new low-income rental properties or rehabilitate existing properties.
The funding will pay for the renovation of 14 properties and 690 housing units.
“Investments in housing help us put Michiganders first and are critical to furthering our economic momentum,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities. This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity. These awards will help us get a jump on my ambitious MI New Economy plan goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.”
The development projects receiving LIHTC awards (via a press release):
|Property
|City
|Developer
|Award
|Units
|Walter French
|Lansing
|1900 Cedar Development, LLC & Capital Area Housing Partnership
|$1,500,000
|52 new apartments
|Orchard Manor Apartments
|Flint
|Communities First, Inc. & RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC
|$779,625
|34 new apartments
|700 E. Court Street Village
|Flint
|Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & McFarlan Charitable Corp.
|$1,500,000
|119 renovated apartments
|The Blackstone
|Jackson
|MVAH Holding LLC & Jackson Housing Commission
|$1,192,000
|53 new apartments
|Lake Huron Woods Phase 2 Apartments
|Fort Gratiot Township
|Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & Port Huron Housing Commission
|$1,181,252
|45 new apartments
|Lexington School Apartments
|Grand Rapids
|Commonwealth Development Corporation of America & Edifici, LLC
|$874,283
|39 new apartments
|MoTown Square Affordable Assisted Living
|Grand Rapids
|LINC Up Nonprofit Housing Corporation & MoTown Square Development
|$1,337,120
|54 new apartments
|Center City Lofts
|Midland
|Spire Development, Inc.
|$1,138,000
|55 new apartments
|GTB LIHTC #1
|Garfield Township
|Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians & RTHawk Housing Alliance
|$638,539
|36 new apartments
|Lee Plaza
|Detroit
|Ethos Development Partners & The Roxbury Group
|$1,500,000
|52 new apartments
|West Belding
|Belding
|Cove Investments, LLC & Community Advancement Advisors, LLC
|$444,584
|48 renovated apartments
|Bramblewood Apartments
|Lenox Township
|PK Development Group, LLC
|$298,676
|32 renovated apartments
|Remus Apartments
|Remus
|Tpenland LLC; James 127 LLC; Cree Construction Co. 1 LLC, D & D Consultants LLC
|$397,892
|47 renovated apartments
|Perry Acres
|Lenox Township
|PK Development Group, LLC
|$250,118
|24 renovated apartments
