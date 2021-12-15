Gov. Whitmer, MSHDA award $13 million for new low-income housing units

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits a vaccine clinic at Garden City Hospital on Feb. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits will be used to build new low-income rental properties or rehabilitate existing properties.

The funding will pay for the renovation of 14 properties and 690 housing units.

“Investments in housing help us put Michiganders first and are critical to furthering our economic momentum,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities. This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity. These awards will help us get a jump on my ambitious MI New Economy plan goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.” 

The development projects receiving LIHTC awards (via a press release):  

Property City Developer Award Units 
Walter French Lansing 1900 Cedar Development, LLC & Capital Area Housing Partnership $1,500,000  52 new apartments 
Orchard Manor Apartments Flint Communities First, Inc. & RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC $779,625  34 new apartments 
700 E. Court Street Village Flint Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & McFarlan Charitable Corp. $1,500,000 119 renovated apartments 
The Blackstone Jackson MVAH Holding LLC & Jackson Housing Commission $1,192,000  53 new apartments 
Lake Huron Woods Phase 2 Apartments Fort Gratiot Township Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & Port Huron Housing Commission $1,181,252  45 new apartments 
Lexington School Apartments Grand Rapids Commonwealth Development Corporation of America & Edifici, LLC  $874,283  39 new apartments 
MoTown Square Affordable Assisted Living Grand Rapids LINC Up Nonprofit Housing Corporation & MoTown Square Development $1,337,120  54 new apartments 
Center City Lofts Midland Spire Development, Inc. $1,138,000  55 new apartments 
GTB LIHTC #1 Garfield Township Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians & RTHawk Housing Alliance $638,539  36 new apartments 
Lee Plaza Detroit  Ethos Development Partners & The Roxbury Group $1,500,000  52 new apartments 
West Belding Belding  Cove Investments, LLC & Community Advancement Advisors, LLC  $444,584  48 renovated apartments 
Bramblewood  Apartments Lenox Township PK Development Group, LLC $298,676  32 renovated apartments  
Remus Apartments Remus Tpenland LLC; James 127 LLC; Cree Construction Co. 1 LLC, D & D Consultants LLC  $397,892  47 renovated apartments 
Perry Acres Lenox Township PK Development Group, LLC $250,118  24 renovated apartments 

MSHDA Mission The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), established in 1966, serves the people of Michigan by partnering to provide quality housing that is affordable, a cornerstone of diverse, thriving communities. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar