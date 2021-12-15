Gov. Whitmer, MSHDA award $13 million for new low-income housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits will be used to build new low-income rental properties or rehabilitate existing properties.

The funding will pay for the renovation of 14 properties and 690 housing units.

“Investments in housing help us put Michiganders first and are critical to furthering our economic momentum,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “When families have a place to call home, it leads to upward mobility, a higher quality of life, and thriving communities. This program helps us lower costs for working families by providing housing stability and opportunity. These awards will help us get a jump on my ambitious MI New Economy plan goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years.”

The development projects receiving LIHTC awards (via a press release):

Property City Developer Award Units Walter French Lansing 1900 Cedar Development, LLC & Capital Area Housing Partnership $1,500,000 52 new apartments Orchard Manor Apartments Flint Communities First, Inc. & RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC $779,625 34 new apartments 700 E. Court Street Village Flint Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & McFarlan Charitable Corp. $1,500,000 119 renovated apartments The Blackstone Jackson MVAH Holding LLC & Jackson Housing Commission $1,192,000 53 new apartments Lake Huron Woods Phase 2 Apartments Fort Gratiot Township Presbyterian Villages of Michigan & Port Huron Housing Commission $1,181,252 45 new apartments Lexington School Apartments Grand Rapids Commonwealth Development Corporation of America & Edifici, LLC $874,283 39 new apartments MoTown Square Affordable Assisted Living Grand Rapids LINC Up Nonprofit Housing Corporation & MoTown Square Development $1,337,120 54 new apartments Center City Lofts Midland Spire Development, Inc. $1,138,000 55 new apartments GTB LIHTC #1 Garfield Township Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians & RTHawk Housing Alliance $638,539 36 new apartments Lee Plaza Detroit Ethos Development Partners & The Roxbury Group $1,500,000 52 new apartments West Belding Belding Cove Investments, LLC & Community Advancement Advisors, LLC $444,584 48 renovated apartments Bramblewood Apartments Lenox Township PK Development Group, LLC $298,676 32 renovated apartments Remus Apartments Remus Tpenland LLC; James 127 LLC; Cree Construction Co. 1 LLC, D & D Consultants LLC $397,892 47 renovated apartments Perry Acres Lenox Township PK Development Group, LLC $250,118 24 renovated apartments

MSHDA Mission The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), established in 1966, serves the people of Michigan by partnering to provide quality housing that is affordable, a cornerstone of diverse, thriving communities.