Gov. Whitmer proposes $30 million to prevent violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer proposes $30 million to reduce violence in communities across Michigan.

“By tackling the root causes of violence and investing resources to prevent it, we can save lives, reduce crime, and help families feel safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority, and the MI Safe Communities framework will help law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”

This proposal is a part of a larger $75 million Michigan Safe Communities agenda.

The plan will use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime by expanding resources available to law enforcement, investments in job programs, counseling, and education.

“Investing in safe communities is critical, and Michigan’s counties welcome an enhanced state partnership in this effort,” said Stephan Currie, Executive Director of Michigan Association of Counties. “A primary county function is to protect public safety through the sheriff, prosecutor, and judicial offices. The increased awareness of individuals with mental illness in our criminal justice system has led to innovative partnerships and locally driven responses. We applaud investment in efforts to reduce violence, support law enforcement, and ensure individuals with mental illness are getting the community support they deserve. ”

The investment will go to communities with the highest increase in violent crimes.

“The Michigan Center for Youth Justice applauds Governor Whitmer’s focus on gun violence prevention with proposed targeted investments in programs and interventions that have been proven to work,” said Jason Smith, Executive Director at Michigan Center for Youth Justice. “Michigan’s young people deserve to live in a safe neighborhood. Providing youth and young adults with trauma-informed, healing-based treatment and resources will improve safety for everyone.”