Gov. Whitmer proposes more workers receive overtime pay

by: Megan Schellong

MICHIGAN — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing to expand the number of eligible Michigan workers receiving overtime pay.

Michigan’s current overtime law requires all non-exempt employees to be paid 1.5 times their regular pay for each hour worked after the first 40 in a week.

This means if you usually make $10 an hour, you must be paid $15 an hour for any time worked beyond the 40-hour threshold.

Whitmer’s office said only 5 percent of Michigan workers receive overtime pay. In 1975, 63 percent of Michigan workers received overtime.

If approved, Whitmer’s proposal would introduce changes in 2020.

