Gov. Whitmer recognizes September as alcohol and drug addiction recovery month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer and The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have declared September as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.

“Like other chronic and relapsing diseases, such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease, substance use disorder can be managed successfully,” said Governor Whitmer. “This Alcohol and Addiction Recovery Month, we recommit ourselves to providing Michiganders struggling with substance use disorders with multiple points of care — from expanded telehealth services to medication assisted therapies. When Michiganders with mental health or substance abuse disorders seek help, they deserve to be met with the knowledge and compassion that anyone can recover and manage their conditions successfully.”

MDHHS and Governor Whitmer are working with community networks to raise awareness about substance-use, treatment, and celebrate addiction recovery around the community.

“Recognizing Alcohol and Drug Addiction and Recovery Month allows us to celebrate those who have successfully been able to manage their disease and also highlight the need to provide resources, dignity and treatment to those who are affected by a substance use disorder,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “It’s important to educate Michiganders on how recovery is possible, welcomed and celebrated not just in the present but for the rest of their lives.”

Over 615,000 Michiganders in 2019 needed treatment for illicit substance or alcohol use. They hope declaring this month will help with a person’s recovery and treatment.

For more information visit MDHHS – BH Recovery & Substance Use (michigan.gov) or Michigan.gov/Opioids.