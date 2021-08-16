Gov. Whitmer releases statement on death of Kalamazoo deputy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expressed her sentiments regarding the loss of Deputy Ryan Proxmire, who was fatally wounded in the line of duty.

Our state is heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire. Every day, Deputy Proxmire put on his uniform to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. This weekend, he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty — a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and our actions. There’s no doubt that Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Deputy Ryan Proxmire died Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He had been in critical condition at a hospital since being shot during the chase.

Deputies had encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

Proxmire was assigned to the sheriff’s office road patrol team but had also worked in the jail and instructed other deputies in field training, Taser use and tactics for control and defense.

According to a release from Gov. Whitmer, U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered on the day of Deputy Proxmire’s internment, or another date of his family’s choosing.