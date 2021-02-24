Gov. Whitmer requests federal assistance for crumbling infrastructure

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer spent this morning testifying to lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the need for financial assistance with Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure.

“Fixing the damn roads” was one of the main points of her campaign when she ran in 2018, something that has proven to be difficult even in the best of circumstances. Then with Covid-19 taking up much of the state’s focus it took a backseat this past year.

However it seems to have moved its way back to the forefront after being a significant problem for decades.

“The state underinvests by two billion dollars per year or more in its roads and bridges for its upkeep,” said Lance Binoniemi, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association.

Whitmer says she had plans on how to address the roads when she started.

“I proposed spending 2.5 billion dollars to fix Michigan’s roads,” Whitmer said. “We could not reach a consensus in Lansing.”

Now, with the state ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and the budget in trouble, she asked members of of congress this morning to increase federal spending on transportation infrastructure.

“The pandemic has had a devastating impact on our transportation revenues and we desperately need federal assistance,” Whitmer said. “Doing nothing shouldn’t be an option…we need long term

sustainable federal sources for our infrastructure.”

According to the Governor, 43 percent of roads are in ‘poor’ or ‘mediocre’ condition and approximately 1,000 bridges are in ‘poor’ or ‘critical’ condition. But she says, this is about more than just the roads — it’s about a sustainable future.

“We need a plan that goes beyond just roads,” Whitmer said. “A national vision when it comes to transportation…to build a more equitable economy and tackle climate change.”

The biggest problem is as the state moves towards its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, it creates more financial questions. The two most consistent ways of raising money for the roads have been registration and gas taxes.

“As fuel efficiency cars become more relevant and there are more out there, and people are using less gas, we have less revenue to fix our roads,” Binoniemi said.

The state is looking into the idea of toll roads, as a way to increase revenue. Other ideas include tracking the total mileage by electrict vehicles, but there’s already pushback on the best way to implement that.

But no matter what, one thing is true.

“This will take levels, the federal, the state and the local,” Binoniemi said. “It’s a very large number that just can’t be fixed with one passage of a bill…Roads and bridges aren’t Republican and Democrat — they’re all of ours and all of our responsibility to repair them.”