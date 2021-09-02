Gov. Whitmer responds to new Texas abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds a near total ban on abortions in the state of Texas with the following statement:

“Texas’ new, extreme anti-choice law hurts women and threatens healthcare workers. It is a gross infringement on reproductive rights and freedoms, and the Supreme Court’s decision to allow it to stay in place functionally overturns Roe v. Wade. The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the healthcare they need. The impacts of this decision are potentially catastrophic for the right to choose.

In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing healthcare providers who offer essential reproductive services. Thankfully, that law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, which affirms the constitutional right to reproductive choice. But, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a ban on abortion will go back into effect in dozens of states, including Michigan.

I have always stood with those fighting for their right to choose, and I will not stop now. I will stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs.”