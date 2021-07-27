Gov. Whitmer signs a $385M bill giving aid to hospitals and nursing homes

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new bill on Monday for $385 million that will provide supplemental aid to manly healthcare facilities across the states.



Some hospitals and nursing homes that have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive about 66% of that total amount. The remainder will be allocated to various industries and areas around the state.

For hospitals, the amount received will correspond with its share of Medicaid revenue, and for nursing homes that have seen at least a 5% percent decrease, it will get a portion based on its population of Medicaid eligible residents.



In addition, around $100 million will go towards enhancing subsidy rates for childcare providers that are serving low-income families. There will also be around $10 million set aside for state emergency spending on the areas that faced recent tornadoes and floodings in the state.

Around 95% of these funds are coming from the federal COVID-19 relief aid enacted last year. As more information on this is released, 6 News will keep continuing to update this story.