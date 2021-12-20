Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed three pieces of legislation that will invest federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to go to education, seniors living in nursing homes, cut taxes for small businesses, and planning and development of transmission lines.

“Today, I signed a bipartisan supplemental bill that will help keep our kids safe and learning in-person, help families stay in their homes, and cut taxes for small businesses,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “For months, legislative leaders and I have been working together in good faith to find the most effective way to spend the federal dollars sent to Michigan by the American Rescue Plan. ”

The Supplemental Investments:

$150 million for COVID school testing to keep kids safe and learning in-person.

$140 million for rental assistance to help Michiganders stay in their homes.

$36.3 million to help communities tackle lead, fund water distribution, inspections, blood testing, and more.

$14.1 million for a Nursing Home Strike Teams grant to help older Michiganders stay safe in nursing homes.

$10 million to support teacher recruitment, training, development, and retention.

$6.9 million for Michigan State Police to help them continue protecting public safety.

“We took another big step forward when I signed a nearly $1 billion investment that will help kids safe and learning in school, recruit and retain more teachers, protect seniors in nursing homes, help communities tackle lead in their drinking water, and get vaccines out the door even faster,” Whitmer said.