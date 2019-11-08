Gov. Whitmer signs bill to protect victims of domestic violence

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 257 today to require deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in concurrent cases.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic that affects thousands of people across Michigan every day,” Whitmer said. “We have a duty to listen and respond to the needs of all Michiganders. That is why I am proud to sign this bill which helps protect victims of domestic violence and moves us a step closer to ending domestic violence in our state.”

The bill also gives the courts permission to order certain domestic violence offenders to participate in treatment court programs. The bill is sponsored by Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit).