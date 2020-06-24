Gov. Whitmer signs bills requiring insurers to cover telemedicine and remote services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 5412-5416, which states that patients’ telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services will be covered by insurance companies not just now during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for years to come.

The governor also signed a separate bill, Senate Bill 940 into law, which delays the principal residence exemption application deadline under certain circumstances related to the COVID state of emergency.

“I was pleased to sign bills today that will increase access to healthcare in Michigan by ensuring that telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services will be covered by insurers and by Medicaid,” Whitmer said.

“These bills codify significant pieces of Executive Order 2020-86, which broadly expanded access to telemedicine as part of Michigan’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Whitmer wrote. “Nevertheless, the virtues of telemedicine are not unique to this moment, so Michiganders will benefit from reduced costs, increased accessibility, and lower transmission rates of infectious diseases at the doctor’s office for years to come.”

House Bills 5412, 5413, 5414, 5415, and 5416 make up a bill package designed to facilitate remote provision of healthcare services.

The bills require health insurance companies and group/non-group healthcare services to cover telemedicine visits without requiring in-person visits.

To view the governor’s signing letter to the legislature, click the link below:

Gov. Whitmer Signing Letter.pdf