LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Gov. Whitmer alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and members of the Michigan Congressional delegation, signed an executive directive on Wednesday that intends to streamline Michigan’s infrastructure permitting, intending to boost inter-departmental coordination to help projects end both on time and within their budget.

On the move, Whitmer noted, “With today’s directive that increases transparency, boosts inter-departmental coordination, and speeds up the permitting process, I am confident that we can keep moving dirt to rebuild our infrastructure more effectively and efficiently than ever.”

Buttigieg used Michigan’s history of transportation manufacturing to state it was a good place to discuss infrastructure, noting “Together we are building a transportation system that will drive American economic success for generations.”

The directive affects the Michigan Infrastructure Office, requiring it to convene infrastructure agencies and departments to create publicly available permit schedules for transportation projects that cost $50 million or more. As well, it requires the MIO to keep track of the progress of these projects and to make sure they meet environmental standards.