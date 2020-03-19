Gov. Whitmer signs new executive order banning tax foreclosures on homes during COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order today, banning all tax forceclosures on homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Multiple people that work in restaurants, gyms and bars are out of work and not getting paid.

“There are people right now that are out of a paycheck, they’re terrified of losing their home in the coming weeks, I will not sit back and let them live in fear,” said Gov. Whitmer.

This executive order adds to a long list of orders that the governor has announced in the last couple days. Those include closing all K-12 schools, shutting down all bars, restaurants and gyms and prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also held a press conference this weekend and addressed the governors executive order on price gouging.

“No one shall resell a product, for a price that is grossly in excess of the price of which they purchased the product,” said Nessel.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also opened up a coronavirus hotline for people who have questions about the virus. That number is 1(888)535- 6136.