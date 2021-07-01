Whitmer to announce vaccine incentive:‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’

MICHIGAN (WLNS) Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce a joint vaccine incentive program with Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways, offering a chance for Michiganders to win money.

The vaccine incentive program is named ‘MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes’ and will give Michiganders 18 and older who have at least one vaccine shot the chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash.

Those who are ages 12-17 with one vaccine shot will have the chance to win one of nine $55,000 college scholarships. All of the incentives will be done via a lottery-style raffle.

The intent behind this is to get 70% of Michigan vaccinated. As of July 1, according to Michgian.Gov, the state is only at 61.8% for those 16+ who have been vaccinated.

Gov. Whitmer is set to hold a press conference at 9:30 AM is on Thursday, July 1 at the state Capitol. She will be joined by the Michigan Department of Health and other state officials to give more details on the process.

