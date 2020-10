LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding her first statewide Covid-19 update since the Michigan Supreme Court made the ruling that she exceeded her emergency powers.

We expect the Governor to clarify what changes are taking to previous restrictions.

The conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

