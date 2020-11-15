Gov. Whitmer to host a COVID-19 briefing Sunday evening

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer’s office took legal action Friday to force the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline by revoking the easement that allows an underwater section to run through the Straits of Mackinac. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and make an announcement regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The briefing, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. comes as the state sees record breaking numbers of Coronavirus cases.

During her most recent briefing on Nov. 12, Gov. Whitmer called it the “worst week of COVID we’ve ever had.” Since then, cases have risen even further.

In the past two weeks, Michigan has consistently been breaking single-day case records. First, it was 5,000 cases. Then it was 6,000 cases, and yesterday, health officials reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. That brought the statewide total to more than 250,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The governor’s briefing can be viewed on WLNS TV-6 or via livestream.