Gov. Whitmer to lower flags for fallen firefighters this weekend

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer orders Michigan and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff this Saturday honoring the lives of firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021.

“Michigan’s firefighters courageously put their life on the line each and every day to serve our communities,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The selflessness and dedication of these heroes do not go unnoticed especially as they worked to protect our state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As we remember these fallen heroes, my thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

Michigan businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to place flags at half-staff.

The flags will remain lowered until Monday, September 20th.