Gov. Whitmer to provide assistance to Oakland and Macomb County residents following record flooding

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the expansion of the major disaster declaration to include Macomb and Oakland counties following flooding across southeast Michigan in late June.

The approval was granted after a letter was sent to FEMA by the governor to appeal the original jurisdiction which was denial.

“I want to thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership in securing additional assistance for Michigan families. FEMA’s decision to grant our request for individual assistance is welcome news for Michiganders in Oakland and Macomb counties who have been impacted by unprecedented flooding this summer,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are going to do everything in our power to ensure that Michiganders get the assistance they need to recover from these storms. And we have an opportunity under the bipartisan infrastructure bill to make long-term upgrades to our infrastructure to ensure that local systems can handle historic rainfall going forward.”

The grant will give residents grant assistance to help with home repairs, temporary housing, and even low-cost loans to cover uninsured property and other programs.

“We are very thankful the governor pursued the reconsideration on behalf of Macomb County and appreciate that the federal government granted this much-needed support,” said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel.

Heavy rainfall in June caused widespread flooding in southeast Michigan, damaging infrastructure and private property. Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County, later adding Huron, Ionia, and Washtenaw counties. President Biden issued a disaster declaration for a few Michigan counties in July. However, Macomb and Oakland counties were denied a request to be included in disaster relief.

This month after an appeal the declaration was granted.

“I’m grateful for Governor Whitmer’s advocacy in fighting for our residents still struggling with the damage of this summer’s devastating storms,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “As these events continue to increase, it’s helpful to have an ally in Lansing and someone who also understands the importance of infrastructure investments that will help reduce the severity of future storms.”