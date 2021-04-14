Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

****THIS NEWS CONFERENCE WILL BEGIN AT 2:30 P.M. AND STREAMED HERE LIVE****

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, to provide an update on the state fight against COVID-19 as cases continue to surge in Michigan.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and the news conference will begin at 2:30 P.M.

Whitmer and Khaldun last spoke to the state about the virus on Friday, urging for a two week shutdown in indoor dinning, schools to switch to remote learning, and a pause in non-professional sports among other things.

The governor stopped short of ordering an shutdowns, but called for everyone to do there part.

Here’s what the governor had to say during that news conference in the video below.

Today’s news conference comes as yesterday Michigan reported 8,867 newly confirmed coronavirus cases as its surge continues, as well as recorded 74 more deaths related to the virus. Of the 74 deaths announced Tuesday, 37 were found as public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now had 756,564 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 16,586 associated deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 58,871 samples for the virus and 8,374 were positive. That’s a percentage of 14.22%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

NATIONALLY

On Tuesday the FDA announced they were recommending all state pause use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while officials from both the agency, and the CDC investigate several cases of a rare and serious blood clotting found in those who’ve taken the vaccine.

Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are administered in the United States as of April 12, with nearly 200,000 of those doses administered in Michigan.

The state did release a statement saying they would follow federal guidance, and cease administering the vaccine, until given the green light.

“More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “As we learn more about this from our federal partners, we will update vaccine providers and Michiganders across the state. We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at this time. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

