Gov. Whitmer traveled out-of-state to visit her ill father

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some Republicans are taking issue tonight with Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveling out-of-state to visit her ill father, but the governor’s office is giving some context to the visit.

The governor’s spokesperson, Tiffany Brown, said Gov. Whitmer hasn’t left the state in over a month.

She said in the past six months, Gov. Whitmer has left the state three times:

Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Help her father who’s battling a chronic illness

Visit with Michigan’s National Guard troops

Brown said the trips were short (two full days or less), and followed public health guidelines. She added the trips were at a time when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits.

Based on data from the state, the last time Michigan had a rate that low was in early to mid-March.

But, Brown said she cannot give more specific information on the governor’s personal schedule for “ongoing security concerns.”

Brown did give some context for the governor’s visit to see her dad. She said he was fully vaccinated and that the governor is regularly tested for COVID and has never tested positive.

She also added that the trip was not paid for by taxpayers.

For now, Gov. Whitmer personally hasn’t made a statement, but earlier today she did comment on the rising COVID cases in Michigan.

“Right now the numbers are too high. I do not like seeing our numbers this high. But our mortality rates are far below where they were the last couple surges that we saw,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer went on to encourage everyone to do their part and help bring COVID cases back down by getting vaccinated, and wearing masks.