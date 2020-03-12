Gov. Whitmer urges ‘community mitigation strategies’ to slow spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging communities across the state to enforce strategies to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are encouraging people to use their best judgment about what steps are most appropriate to keep people safe and to slow the spread of the disease,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Many universities and colleges are taking precautions and have moved classes to online only.

“I’m just more worried about how methods course online, because this is something that we cannot do easily without the face to face interaction,” said doctoral student at MSU, Rachel Frederikson.

K-12 schools are also faced with the decision whether to close or not.

“This is a changing thing, it’s a fluid, unprecedented things for schools in terms of what we have to deal with so we want to make the right choice, and we’ll know when it’s time,” said Lansing School District, interim superintendent, Sam Sinicropi.

Health officials say they do expect there to be more cases in Michigan.

“While most individuals who get this disease will have mild symptoms, this pandemic is serious, and we all have to do our part to prevent and slow spread as much as possible,” said Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The latest update on one person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan, is that they are in stable condition at the University of Michigan.