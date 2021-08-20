Gov. Whitmer urges utility companies to aid families with outages

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Indiana Michigan Power to help Michiganders dealing with extended power outages from last week’s storms.

“This summer, Michiganders have been dealing with extreme weather events that led to lengthy power outages and repeated flooding,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “More than 750,000 Michiganders lost power over the last few weeks, with some outages lasting up to a week on some of the hottest days of the year. Outages like these lead to fridges full of spoiled food, interfere with life-saving medical equipment, disrupt the workday, and exacerbate the dangers of unmitigated hot weather. We need tangible, immediate action from Michigan’s three largest utility companies to ensure the production and delivery of affordable, reliable energy to every family, community, and small business.”

Whitmer is asking utility companies to automatically credit Michiganders who experienced long-term outages. She is also asking for tree trimming and grid improvements to reduce future power outages.