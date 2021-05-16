Gov. Whitmer will receive Profile in COVID Courage Award today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on Michigan’s response to the pandemic on Apil 9, 2021. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to receive the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in COVID Courage Award for her service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’ll receive the award today, Sunday, May 16th at 7:00 p.m.

It is a virtual event that will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards to Gov. Whitmer, along with other people from across the country for their work fighting the pandemic.