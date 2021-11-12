Gov. Whitmer wins appeal for storm recovery funding, secures food assistance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ensured that two Michigan counties will receive funding after President Joe Biden approved the Public Assistance Program for those respective areas.

Wayne and Ionia counties will be receiving funding in the form of grants after the governor appealed an initial denial from the federal government for assistance for the two counties following heavy rainfall and flooding across Michigan in late June.

According to Whitmer, the grants to supplement both response and recovery costs, including debris removal, repairing roads, bridges, and public buildings, and damages to public utilities.

Michiganders have already been through enough with the unprecedented storms this summer, and the last thing they need is to be stuck with the bill for the cleanup costs. That’s why I’ve fought for every available dollar to lower the cost for communities and ensure that they get the much-needed assistance to get back to normal. With the new bipartisan infrastructure plan, we are going to get to work upgrading and shoring up our infrastructure to mitigate damages from future storms and create countless good-paying construction jobs in the process.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Local representatives expressed their gratitude for the grants.

“These much-needed grants will help Wayne County residents continue to rebuild and recover after this year’s severe weather. We thank Governor Whitmer for appealing the initial denial from the federal government and for fighting tirelessly for Wayne County residents.” Wayne County Commissioner Chair Alisha Bell

“This past summer’s storms had an unprecedented impact on Ionia County. These grants will support storm cleanup efforts, helping local residents. We applaud Governor Whitmer for securing these grants for Ionia County.” David Hodges, Ionia County Commission Chair

Wayne and Ionia counties were not the only counties to benefit from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a presidential disaster declaration.

More than 8,600 households in Macomb and Oakland counties received nearly $5 million in federal Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits during a special application opportunity Nov. 3-9.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was accepting in-person applications for eligible houses affected by flooding and power outages in late June of this year.

Approximately 38,132 residents will receive disaster assistance.

My administration, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and our federal partners have worked together to help families who suffered damages to their homes and lost possessions during this summer’s historic flooding. Together, we will help families put food on the table right now, and we will keep looking into long-term investments in infrastructure to minimize the impact of future storms.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

In August, MDHHS provided $11.5 million in federal disaster food assistance benefits to residents of Wayne and Washtenaw counties.