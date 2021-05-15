Gov. Whitmer’s office releases details on how private flight was funded

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A non-profit organization paid the vast majority of Gov. Whitmer’s $27,521 bill for her flight to Florida in March.

That’s according to the Governor’s office, who also said that she paid $855 out of her own pocket — calculated as the approximate price for a first class ticket. Whitmer’s office said they used a private jet, “due to ongoing security and public health concerns.”

Initially, Whitmer wouldn’t say how the flight was funded, only acknowledging that it was not a gift and did not come from taxpayer dollars.

The flight was contentious in the first place because it came back in March, during the same time the Governor was telling Michiganders to avoid travel if at all possible. Whitmer’s defense was that this was not a vacation, rather a trip to see her elderly father.

GOP members argued that she was not only being hypocritical by traveling, but adding that she wasn’t being transparent by hiding the way her trip was funded.

“Given the extraordinary and ongoing threats to the life and safety of the governor and her family, we do not generally comment on the governor’s personal schedule,” said Whitmer Chief of Staff JoAnne Huls in a memo

“However, I fully expect Republican party officials will continue to make political attacks against the governor and her family, so I wanted you to have the facts.”