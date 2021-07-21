Gov. Whitmer’s re-election campaign breaks funding record

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign has now raised $8.5 million dollars so far this year – making it the most of any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

This pushes the total to more than $14 million overall for next year’s election. That’s more than she raised for her run in 2018, and there’s still more than a year to go before election day.

In addition, her election committee has more than $10 million cash on hand as well.

So far, seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees for 2022 — and former Detroit police chief James Craig is expected to enter the race as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar