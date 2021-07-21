Gov. Whitmer’s re-election campaign breaks funding record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign has now raised $8.5 million dollars so far this year – making it the most of any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

This pushes the total to more than $14 million overall for next year’s election. That’s more than she raised for her run in 2018, and there’s still more than a year to go before election day.

In addition, her election committee has more than $10 million cash on hand as well.

So far, seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees for 2022 — and former Detroit police chief James Craig is expected to enter the race as well.