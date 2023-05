LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s sister is following in her political footsteps.

She’s running for Congress.

Liz Gereghty is Governor Whitmer’s younger sister. She’s running in New York’s 17th congressional district as a Democrat.

Gereghty cited reproductive rights, gun violence and the cost of living as major issues in her platform.

Gereghty grew up in Michigan, but moved to New York state more than 25 years ago.