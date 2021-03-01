Government begins pro vaccination ad campaign

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

New York, NY (CBS)–So far, more than 20 million Americans have received two doses of the covid-19 vaccine, something that experts say is critical to ending the pandemic.

But research shows about 40 percent of the public has not made a decision yet to get the vaccine. Only 60% of the population feels confident they have enough information to make their choice and those numbers are lower in black and hispanic communities.

Now, the Ad Council and the Covid Collaborative is launching a new campaign called It’s Up To You, to try and change that. Dr. Susan Bailey is president of the American Medical Association. She says the initiative is one of the largest public education efforts in U.S. history.

Medical groups, media companies, community-based organizations, and faith leaders supporting the cause. experts hope the public gets the message, and steps up to get the shot when it’s their turn.