Government investigating Cadillac SUV issues, could lead to recall

The federal government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUV’s can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe covers about 344,000 SUV’s from the 2010 through 2015 model years. The agency has had nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes where three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the vehicles were recalled in 20-14 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in that recall. This latest probe could lead to a recall.