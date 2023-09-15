LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has responded to the not guilty verdict Friday for three men charged in a plot to kidnap Whitmer on the eve of the 2020 election.

“Today’s verdict is disappointment,” said JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, in a statement Friday. “A not guilty verdict on the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Whitmer in hopes of starting a civil war will further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement. “

The three men acquitted by a jury Friday were William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor. Their trial was the last among the trials for the 14 men facing charges in state or federal court in connection with the 2020 plot.

Attorney General Dana Nessel also responded to the not guilty verdict in a statement Friday.

“While today’s verdicts are not what we hoped for, the successes we have achieved throughout these cases, in both state and federal courts, sends a clear message that acts of domestic terrorism will not be tolerated in our state,” said Nessel.

In her statement, Nessel went on to outline the guilty verdicts and pleas returned so far in the trials against the men implicated in the 2020 plot. “Five individuals have either pled guilty, or were found guilty, and are serving up to 131 years collectively in prison for their role in the plot,” Nessel said.